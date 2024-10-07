Former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei says the South African government is aware and monitoring people who have been tasked to kill former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi.

Maswerasei who is a close ally of the two former cabinet ministers says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is losing sleep over Mzembi and Kasukuwere are

“EXTRA-TERRITORIAL: SA authorities are now aware of & monitoring a notorious & corrupt 🇿🇼an businessman tasked with setting up hit squads to eliminate exiled Mnangagwa rivals,” he says.

Maswerasei adds that there is a certain businessperson who has been tasked to set up the hit squad.

“The businessman – whose is known – has been directly tasked to undertake the recruitment of top Inkabis,” he says.

He says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa strongly believes the two are working with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga who is eyeing the top post when Mnangagwa’s term ends in 2028.

Zwnews