Police in South Africa are looking for a Zimbabwean woman identified as Vimbai Muzenda in connection with murder that occured in Groblersdale in the Limpopo Province.

According to a media release by the South African Police Services (Saps) Muzenda (34) is suspected to have conspired with some unnamed individuals to commit the crime in Sekhukhune district South of Polokwane.

“Police in Groblersdal seek public assistance to locate a 34-year-old female suspect who is a Zimbabwean national, Vimbai Muzenda for conspiracy to commit murder which was reported in October 2020,” Saps said in a message dated November 3 by Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

A court in Groblersdale had informed Saps it had it on good authority that Vimbai may assist in the murder investigation, Mashaba said.

NewsDay