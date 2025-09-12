South African opposition Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has urged the country’s government to deal with the Zimbabwean ruling party ZANU PF for exporting crisis.

Posting on his microblog X handle, the former Democratic Alliance leader called for stronger border controls to stop immigration problem.

“We need strong border control and common sense to handle the immigration crisis created by Zanu PF and Frelimo,” he said.

He urged South Africa to call a spade a spade when dealing with ZANU PF.

“We need to deal with the root cause without fear and without this notion that we must as a country be loyal to Zanu PF and Mnangagwa,” he added.

South Africa is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who left the country in search of greener pastures.

Most of them did so via undesignated points of entry.