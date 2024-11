The South African Government has extended the validation of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) to the 28th of November, 2025.

This means no holder of a ZEP may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported in terms of section 34 of the Immigration Act for any reason related to him or her not having any valid exemption

certificate.

Part of the notice issued by South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Leon Amos Schreiber reads:

Zwnews