South Africa police have arrested a suspected car thief‚ wanted since 2014‚ at OR Tambo before his Zimbabwe bound flight could take off.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the police and the Aviation Safety Staff at the airport removed the passenger from a flight on Wednesday after the airplane returned to its parking bay.

He said the flight was on its way to Harare‚ Zimbabwe. Naidoo said the suspect had rented a car three years ago and never returned it.

“The Airport Aviation Safety officers managed to make contact with the airline‚ through the Airport Management Centre. The aircraft was towed back to the parking bay after all necessary protocols were adhered to‚” Naidoo said.

“An Airport Aviation Safety officer together with SAPS detectives then boarded the aircraft and the suspect was subsequently arrested‚” he said.

