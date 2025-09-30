South African ambassador to France Nkosinathi Mthethwa (right), who also served as ambassador to Monaco and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, was found dead earlier today over the Hyatt Hotel at Porte Maillot, Paris.

This is after he went missing yesterday and sending a disturbing message to his wife.

It is not clear yet whether Mthethwa – who was a prominent governing ANC official and politician – committed suicide, was forced to jump or thrown out from the 22nd floor of the hotel where he was booked.

Mthethwa’s death comes during turbulent times back home when KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of trying to influence former Inspector-General of Intelligence Faith Radebe to drop charges against disgraced crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

Mkhwanazi triggered the inquiry after he accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of having links with criminals and crime syndicates, including attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala who is facing a series of crime charges.

This led to President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing the Madlanga Commission to investigate Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations.

Mthethwa’s mysterious death also comes amid heightened political scrutiny and pressure, with the Madlanga Commission quickly exposing deep-seated networks of interference and underworld players linked to previous police ministers, crime syndicates and criminals.

Newshawks