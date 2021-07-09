Rwanda has deployed the initial contingent of 1 000 troops to help fight an Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

This comes at the time the regional bloc, Sadc, is yet to send troops despite having promised to do so.

The deployment follows a recent visit to Rwanda by the President of Mozambique.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying Zimbabwe is ready to assist.

It is believed Zimbabwe will despatch the 5th Brigade to help the government forces in Mozambique.