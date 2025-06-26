The Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend BRICS Summit in Brazil due to International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

On 17 March 2023, following an investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin, the president of Russia, and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian commissioner for children’s rights, alleging responsibility for the war crimes.

They were accused of unlawful deportation and transfer of children during the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The warrant against Putin is the first against the leader of a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.