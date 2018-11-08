Rusape Horror Road Crash: Bus conductor, driver flee accident scene, whereabouts unknown

Both the driver and conductor of one of the buses that collided with another in Rusape, killing 47 people are said to have survived and fled from the accident scene.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to the Herald:

“The driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a haulage truck and encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in the side sweep, not head on collision as reported.

“The driver and conductor of Smart Bus Express survived and are said to have escaped from the scene soon after the accident.”

Rusape District medical officer Dr Tendai Nyafesu said the general hospital had been overwhelmed. The mortuary had capacity for 16 bodies but could be stretched to accommodate 36.

state media