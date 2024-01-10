Harare mayor councillor Jacob Mafume today held a meeting with the committee tasked with renovations taking place at Rufaro Stadium.

The meeting was aimed to take stock of the current status of the stadium and what needs to be done before the start of the Castle Premier League season next month.

The mayor urged the engineers to make sure they speed up renovations so that the stadium will be ready to initially host the proposed Mayor’s Challenge Cup match between bitter city rivals Dynamos and CAPS United.

Major works at Rufaro Stadium are said to have been completed.

Other works already done include dressing rooms, sewer and reconnection of electricity at the stadium as the venue was not directly connected to the main grid.

The Harare venue last hosted top-flight games three years ago due to its bad state.

Initially, the stadium was expected to open its doors before the start of the season in March before the deadline was moved to end of April, in time for the Harare Derby that was since played.