Retired Reverend Bishop Alexio Muchabaiwa, the former Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Mutare has died.
He died Monday 8 January 2024 at Murambi Gardens Clinic in Mutare and the cause of death was not disclosed.
More details later…
Jan 9, 2024 | Zim Latest
