Retired Colonel Cladious Makova, has died.

The death has been confirmed by his son Oscar Makova.

According to The Masvingo Mirror Col Makova died yesterday in Chiredzi.

Meanwhile, he will be remembered for his role as an effective public relations person who in the 90s’ turned around the image of Zimbabwe National Army from an indisciplined force in the eyes of the public to a people’s army.

Makova is probably the best public relations person ZNA has ever had.

At his time ZNA was notorious for hordes of fatal Road accidents.

