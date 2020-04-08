Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has been released from a high-security jail in Paraguay.

The Brazilian former Fifa player of the year has been released after more than a month behind bars but ordered to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel while he is investigated for using a fake passport to enter the country.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis have also been told to pay bail of around £650,000 each.

The ex-Barcelona and AC Milan star, who helped lead Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title, was jailed on March 6 after entering the small South American country with a false Paraguayan passport.

During his stay in prison he played football with inmates and took pictures with them that were shared on social media.

agencies