Roman Catholic Church leader Pope Francis has died, the Vatican has confirmed.

He was 88.

Pope’s death comes fewer than 24 hours after he made an appearance at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday.

He came out in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to cheering crowds and said: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

His traditional Easter address and blessing was read by an aide while he sat, watching.

Following the blessing, he was driven around the square. As he passed through the crowds, his procession paused a number of times as babies were brought over for him to bless.

