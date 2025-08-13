Have you all been following the story of late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Tonderai Mugabe on YouTube presented by Robert Tapfumaneyi?

It’s shocking that Robert Mugabe failed to step up & formally acknowledge his own son in his lifetime.

Tekere had already revealed his secret affair with Abigail Kurangwa so it’s unclear how disclosure of Tonderai’s existence would have “sullied” his reputation.

It’s also shameful that Grace Mugabe, Bona & her siblings have reportedly shut him out of their lives & refused to cooperate with the DNA test process.

By all accounts, prior to his demise, Robert Mugabe had taken steps to informally open up opportunities at the state Broadcaster, ZBC for him, yet he steadfastly refused or neglected to formalise their relationship.

What’s worse is that Tonderai disclosed that state security successfully veted him & Mugabe’s cousin – Karigamombe welcomed him.

Another sad chapter is that Robert Mugabe died intestate (without a will), so the administration of his estate was mired in controversy. Tonderai was once again, shut out.

Terence Hussein, @KingJayZim’s brother & the Mugabe family Lawyer (and our former Ethics Lecturer @ UZ) gave Tonderai limited advice about vindicating his rights but in my view, the process should not have been concluded once it was known that there was a credible potential beneficiary of the Estate.

Tonderai attended Robert Mugabe’s funeral at “The Blue Roof” in Harare & Zvimba, the ancestral home, so it’s clear that the wider family had accepted him.

Grace allegedly noted his presence but proceeded to keep him at arm’s length, presumably to protect the family estate!

It’s likely that Robert Mugabe’s shameful behaviour was down to cowardice & fear of being engulfed in scandal, which is clearly disappointing, unacceptable & a blot on whatever legacy he left!

So now we know, before he had children with Grace Mugabe, Robert Mugabe didn’t just have the late Nhamodzenyika with Sally, he also had another son, Tonderai Mugabe, born in 1977 during the war, in Mozambique!

*Brighton Mutebuka is a renowned UK based Zimbabwean lawyer and political commentator