The Chinhoyi magistrate’s court has ordered that the late former president Robert Mugabe be exhumed from his Zvimba village and be reburied at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.
As stated by Newshawks which monitored the court proceedings, this is as initially ruled by a traditional leader, Chief Zvimba.
The traditional leader few months ago fined Grace Mugabe goats and cattle for burying her husband at his rural home and ordered his exhumation.
However, the Mugabes opposed the Chief’s order, and Grace approached the court seeking a reversal of Chief Zvimba’s ruling.
Meanwhile, the Magistrates Court ruled in Chief Zvimba’s favour.
Apparently, Mugabe’s exhumation and reburial order has since became a hot matter, with allegations that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is behind the whole saga.
Mnangagwa had always wanted to bury Mugabe at the Heroes Acre, however, Mugabe who died a bitter man after being toppled didn’t want those who stabbed his back to preside over his burial.
Zwnews