The late Zimbabwe despot’s son, Robert Tinotenda Mugabe Junior, is reported to have been hospitalised at a private hospital in Singapore.

According to a local online publication, Robert Junior was admitted at the hospital after he suffered a collapsed lung.

Details on what caused the reported injury are still sketchy. However, Robert Junior is said to have suffered a collapsed right lung a few hours after he landed in Singapore on Saturday.

At the time of the injury, he is reported to have been alone.

The 30-year-old is sought medical attention after suffering severe pain in his torso.

Robert Junior was immediately admitted at the unnamed Singapore private hospital after doctors realised that he had a collapsed right lung.

The doctors did not waste any time and scheduled a surgery for the late president’s son.

The operation is reported to have gone successfully, and Tino is said to be in good condition and recovering well.