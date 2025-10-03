The late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Mugabe Junior has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court for bail hearing.

Mugabe Jnr appeared in court on Thursday facing drug possession charges following his arrest in central Harare recently.

Mugabe, of Budleigh Close in Helensview, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after police allegedly caught him driving the wrong way along 2nd Street Extension.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira told the Harare Magistrates Court that when officers stopped his silver Honda Fit, they conducted a search and discovered two sachets of cannabis weighing two grams and with a street value of US$30 inside a sling bag he was carrying.

The officers also allegedly recovered a packet of rizla papers and a small grinder.

Dressed casually in a track bottom, jacket and a red cap, Mugabe was not handcuffed as he arrived at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, yesterday where he walked slowly while speaking on his phone.

He was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and remanded in custody by magistrate Lisa Mutendereki, who set Friday for his bail hearing.