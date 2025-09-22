File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of armed robbery suspects in Chegutu after an exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, ZRP has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 20/09/25 at around 2015 hours at the 38 kilometre peg along Mvurwi –Centenary Road near Maori Turn Off, Mvurwi.

Three people were killed while six others were injured when a Toyota Dyna vehicle with seven passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Mazda Demio vehicle carrying six passengers.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Mvurwi Hospital mortuary for postmortem, whilst the injured were admitted at Concession Hospital.