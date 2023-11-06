A 36-year-old man facing robbery charges escaped from the holding cells at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court last Saturday with outside help, police said.

Peter Huche, 36, of Southlea Park in Harare, was due to appear before a magistrate after he was arrested by CID Chivhu for robbery. Details of the robbery have not been disclosed.

He was kept in holding cells at the court as police officers escorting him went to meet prosecutors. Police believe he was sprung free by someone who used bolt cutters to cut through the rolled steel bars.

Huche quickly made good his escape as a search of the building failed to locate him.

The suspect was still on the run on Monday.

Judicial Service Commission secretary Walter Chikwana said the incident was under investigation.

