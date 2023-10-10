The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare is investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Dhela way, in Graniteside on 08 October 2023.

The suspects stole US$ 25 000 cash and a laptop before breaking into an adjacent building belonging to a car panel beating company where they blew the cash safe using explosives.

The suspects subsequently, the stole US$6 000.00 cash and the police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

In other news, police in Triangle have arrested Consent Matsvinze (29) and Lameck Hakamela (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 06/10/23 at Magwigwi Village, Chitanga.

The suspects and their three accomplices, Stanford Kuzomuka (35), Givemore Machabe (34) and Langton Hakamela (33) tied the victim, Simon Tsuvuka (35) with a barbed wire before hitting him with switches after accusing him of stealing three cattle.

The victim died on the spot.

Zwnews