The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Kadoma are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 24/10/23 at 1930 hours at a house in Mashuma.

Three suspects attacked three complainants and threw tear smoke in the house before stealing US$10 500.00 cash three cellphones and jewellery.

ZRP is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Guruve are investigating a case of murder in which Davison Patera (75) was found dead with a deformed head at his son’s homestead, Ngonidzashe Patera (21) at Chabvuta Village on 22/10/23.

Ngonidzashe Patera, was allegedly seen covering blood stains outside the house and had a known longstanding conflict with the victim.

Police have since arrested Ngonidzashe Patera in connection with the case.

