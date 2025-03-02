The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 27/02/25 at a company along Lytton Road, Workington.

Five unknown suspects attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company before gaining entry into the offices where they stole USD 120 400.00 cash.

The authorities are therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

The police is on record calling on members of the public and companies not to keep large sums of money at home or premises.

However, some critics say the country’s banking system does not inspire the keeping of money in banks.

They call for policies that promote the banking of money.

Zwnews