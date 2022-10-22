Harare based socialite, Madam Boss, Tyra Chikocho has been involved in accident on her way to Kadoma. It’s been confirmed by close sources that she has been taken to hospital where she is receiving care.

The accident happened after the car she was travelling in dislocated a tyre before it swerved off the road on Saturday afternoon.

Madam Boss was on her way to Kadoma where she was expected to host the Jah Prayzah -Makhadzi show later in the evening.

The accident happened just after the Norton tollgate along Bulawayo road.

Zimcelebs took to its Instagram page and wrote:

Comedienne Madam Boss Involved in a car accident. She was on her way to Kadoma and she has been taken to parirenyatwa for medical attention.

Police has not yet commented on the accident.