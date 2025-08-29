The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chegutu has arrested Veronica Mudzipuri (52) in connection with a murder case in which she allegedly killed her four-year-old granddaughter, Tawanayasha Kadhene, for ritual purposes in Shurugwi.

The suspect, who is an artisanal miner, allegedly put a maize pesticide pill in the victim’s maheu drink.

She then cut flesh from the victim’s cheek, mixed it with some herbs prescribed by a sangoma, cooked it and ate the mixture.

In other news, a Norton resident, Pardon Jena, has been arrested in connection with a disturbing murder case after two bodies were discovered near a garage in Kufa.

According to police, one victim was found with severe injuries, including missing private parts, while the other had their eyes removed.

Authorities say the killings could be linked to suspected ritual practices, but investigations are still underway.

Jena has been taken in for questioning as detectives continue their probe.

The shocking incident has left the local community in fear, with leaders urging people to remain calm while forensic teams collect evidence.

Zwnews