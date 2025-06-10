The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chinhoyi say they have arrested Lloyd Gwenhere (32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Chogi Farm.

This was after the victim, Munyaradzi Shumba (9) was found dead with a ripped stomach.

The neck and left hand were cut, while the victim’s private parts were missing.

Meanwhile, for some, this could be seen as if it was a ritual murder.

Apparently, police say the suspect was allegedly seen assaulting the victim for letting cattle stray onto his field.

The law enforcement agencies are on record urging people to respect the sanctity of human life.

Zwnews