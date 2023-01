Invictus Energy in Muzarabani’s Mukuyu has brought down the rig 202 in preparation for maintenance and upgrades.

Apparently, planning has commenced for Mukuyu appraisal & Phase 2 drilling and evaluation.

Invictus Energy Limited says is pleased to provide an update on operations at its 80% owned SG 4571 licence in Zim’s Cabora Bassa Basin.

Invictus Energy has completed operations at Mukuyu-1 in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa basin.

Mukuyu-1 ST1 identified 13 potential hydrocarbon bearing zones and contains deeper untested potential.

Combined 225m gross potential hydrocarbon bearing zones identified in pri Upper Angwa target.

