China Jiangsu International completed the renovation of the Robert Grabriel Mugabe International Airport’s old terminal, enhancing its passenger handling capacity.

The revamped right-side flight display offers an improved visual experience.

The airport, which has since been handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, aims to become the regional hub, handling 6 million passengers annually from 2.5 million.

Recent upgrades include aerobridges and baggage carousels, signaling progress in modernizing the country and all this was done to the tune of U$153 million.

Construction of the expansion commenced in July 2018 and commissioning was completed in July 2023.

Zwnews