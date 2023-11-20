China Jiangsu International completed the renovation of the Robert Grabriel Mugabe International Airport’s old terminal, enhancing its passenger handling capacity.
The revamped right-side flight display offers an improved visual experience.
The airport, which has since been handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, aims to become the regional hub, handling 6 million passengers annually from 2.5 million.
Recent upgrades include aerobridges and baggage carousels, signaling progress in modernizing the country and all this was done to the tune of U$153 million.
Construction of the expansion commenced in July 2018 and commissioning was completed in July 2023.
Zwnews