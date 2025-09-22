One of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sworn enemies Saviour Kasukuwere says the time has come for him to leave State House or risk being removed.

Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa has volunteered that he wants to resign, but adds that if he does not, they will assist him to do so.

“EDs time is up and he must GO! When the rest of the nation is living in abject poverty whilst him and his cronies live as if they are in Monaco is unacceptable .

“ED is running a ‘car laden corrupt system’, it’s now time he goes.

“We know he has volunteered that he wants to resign, if he does not, we will assist him. That’s the best decision and he has to GO! It’s OVER,” he said.

Speaking in support of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s fight against corruption, Kasukuwere said it should be a national priority.

“The fight against the abuse of power and corruption must be a serious national priority. Some time ago, it was said ‘Corruption has become a threat to National Security’.

“Indeed this is what it is and the sooner it’s nipped in the bud the better. Zimbabweans should reclaim their country back.

“The pain being endured by the people of Zimbabwe is requiring urgent measures. Good day,” he said.

