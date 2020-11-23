The process of repossessing farms that are under-utilised, vacant or abandoned as well as those owned by multiple farm owners starts today across the country and the land will be allocated to applicants that have been on the land waiting list.

The Government which says the move is meant to ensure the finite resource is fully utilised, also announced that it has approved farming joint ventures on A1 and A2 farms to enhance production and profitability but however said such arrangements must first be approved by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.

The country is importing food to cover the food deficit caused by successive droughts and also the failure by some new farmers to fully utilise the land.

Speaking during the launch of the Zunde raMambo/ Isiphala se Nkosi programme at Chief Mapanzure’s homestead in Zvishavane on Saturday, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said Government is implementing the one man one farm policy so that other landless Zimbabweans can be allocated land on repossessed farms.

“Government will from Monday start the exercise of repossessing land from multiple farm owners, those who have abandoned the land and those who are underutilising the land. The repossessed land will be allocated to the landless as we push to achieve the agricultural revolution aimed at making the country food secure,” he said.

Minister Masuka said those with more than one farm will be left with one, those underutilising the land will lose the portion that is not being utilised and the abandoned or vacant land will be repossessed.

He said farmers with bigger farms than the recommended sizes but are fully utilising the land will be spared.

Farmers allocated A1 and A2 farms with zero capital to embark on meaningful production will be allowed to go into joint ventures subject to the lands Ministry’s approval.

state media

Like 224 Dislike 28

106777

0

0

cookie-check

Repossession of idle farms starts today: Zim Govt reverses Mugabe land policy

no