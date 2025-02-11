The Zimbabwean biking community is in deep mourning following the tragic passing of one of their own, Mutsa Mangombe, who lost his life in a freak motorcycle accident.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Apparently, the local biking community grouped in solidarity and paid solemn tribute to honor the life of their late friend, Mangombe.

In a display of brotherhood and deep sorrow, bikers from various clubs escorted his body from the First Mutual Parlour to his home in Mabvazuva.

Mourners, dressed in black biker jackets adorned with club insignias, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

The emotional procession was marked by the roaring sounds of motorcycles and the sight of bikers standing shoulder to shoulder, carrying the casket of their fallen friend.