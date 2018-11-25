Relief for car importers: Buyers escape paying duty in US Dollars

HARARE: The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has exempted vehicle importers from payment of duty in Forex as introduced by the finance minister in the statutory instrument 252 A of 2018.

This exemption is only for importers who imported their vehicles on or before 22 November, to vehicles due to arrive before 3 January.

In a statement yesterday Zimra said, “The payment of duty in foreign currency applies to any person or company importing goods designated as foreign currency dutiable that were purchased after the 22nd of November 2018.”

This means eligible vehicles bought after 22 November will be subject to duty in US dollars.

Motor vehicles imported under suspension of duty for use by physically handicapped persons will be cleared under the old regime.

herald