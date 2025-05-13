Drug and substance abuse admission statistics at public corrective institutions are hitting the roof, overwhelming the current capacity as the country battles the social ill among youths.

It is a tragedy unfolding daily, the death of a generation.

He is in a world of his own, hooked to a drug prescribed from hell. The sad part, this young man is only 23 years old, lost in a world that has no return, as minds are transformed into a state of disruption.

For the past one month, I have worked on this story, analysing how drug and substance is affecting the youths in Zimbabwe. It is undeniable that the vice is threatening to lead into what experts describe as a zombie apocalypse.

The fear of this reality is not far from the truth, given the statistics available on the number of drug and substance abuse victims seeking rehabilitation attention.

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Psychiatry reported at least 1500 cases in just one year.

“Figures do not lie, and just looking at the figures for 2024 we saw about 1500 patients these are the number of people that came through our doors,” Sally Mugabe Central Hospital senior registrar psychiatry, Dr Garikai Muzopambwa said.

This is a reflection on the year-on-year increase, as the crisis rages on.

“If you look at 2020 about 800 substance cases, 2021, 804 cases, 2022 1346 cases, 2023 had a surge to 1776. Currently in the first quarter of 2025 we have an estimated 500 cases. As you see these figures you can tell there is an increase in the trend,” he added.

Ms Linda Masarira is one of the few parents brave enough to openly talk about the trauma drugs are causing to families.

“It is a traumatic experience, my son was very intelligent, he wanted to be an architect but unfortunately his life was cut short due to drugs,” she said.

We engage experts to understand the gravity of this issue, and my first question cements our fears.

“We have cases were mothers come through and say they did not sleep, their son was in the house wielding a machete and telling everyone to dance, or he will kill them. I have had cases were mothers come with no teeth because they have been beaten by their child who was high. It’s sad, it’s scary and we really need to do something about it as a collective,” researcher and expert, Dr Tarisai Chipfupa said.

Government is tightening screws against illegal contrabands, with several arrests having been effected within the past year.

Experts are upbeat these measures will deter drug and substance abuse activities.

ZBC