After he was picked up by Harare police late yesterday afternoon on allegations of criminal abuse of office, and flouting tender procedures in purchase of five utility vehicles, Registrar General Clemence Masango will today make an appearance in the courts of law to answer to the corruption charges.

Although details about the arrest were still skeletal during the time of writing, the ruling Zanu PF party took to micro-blogging site Twitter, to make the announcement.

The party announced that Masango was was arrested by corruption watchdog, ZACC, ‘on allegations of making an irregular purchase of vehicles for Central Registry’. Zanu PF tweeted that Masango was picked by police to assist with investigations and was, by late Wednesday evening, still detained at Mabelreign Police Station.

It is also understood that two of the vehicles have already been impounded pending further investigations. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government recently commissioned a forensic audit in the operations at the traditionally bungling RG’s office.

Zacc investigations were instituted this week.

More details to follow…

Zwnews