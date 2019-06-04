Zim University Student In Jail For Scribing Regime Change Thesis

In what human rights defenders have termed an acute infringement on academic freedom, a Masters degree student has been arrested for allegedly writing a dissertation that contains subversive remarks about Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
