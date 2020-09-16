A 30-year old Redcliff man was recently hospitalised after being scalded with hot cooking oil and porridge by his lover following a misunderstanding at their residence.

Esther Mugwanyi (26) was remanded in custody to September 21 after she appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Florence Nago facing charges of contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

Her husband, Benny Chamunorwa of Simbi Park was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was hospitalised for weeks, before being discharged.

Circumstances surrounding the case, according to state prosecutor Ethel Bhumure, are that on August 28 at around 7PM, a woman her husband owed money came to the couple’s residence, 4045 Simbi Park in Redcliff, asking him to settle the debt.

Bhumure told the court that since Chamunorwa did not have the money to pay her, he decided to settle the debt with a pair of gumboots- a request which was granted.

He then gave the woman the debt-settling gumboots and she went away.

After she had left, Mungwanyi confronted her husband expressing displeasure over what he’d done.

Subsequently, the couple was involved in a harsh exchange of words and in a fit of rage, Mugwanyi grabbed a pot that was on the stove with hot cooking oil and poured it on Chamunorwa’s face.

As if that was not destructive enough, she then grabbed another pot containing porridge and poured it all over his body.

Neighbors came to Chamunorwa’s rescue after he screamed out in pain..

Seeing that he was in very bad shape, the the neighbours rushed him to Kwekwe General Hospital where he was treated.

He sustained burns on his face, hands, stomach and neck.

His wife was subsequently arrested.

According to statistics, domestic violence has been on the spiral in the six months that the country has been on lockdown.

state media