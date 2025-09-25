Zanu PF Appoints Fourth Secretary General in 62 Years Amid Major Mid-term Politburo Reshuffle, Jonathan Moyo speaks.

On September 23, 2025, Zanu PF marked a historic milestone by appointing its fourth secretary general in 62 years, accompanied by a significant reshuffle of its politburo, signalling far-reaching political implications yet to be fully unpacked.

The reshuffle saw Obert Mpofu, the outgoing secretary general, reassigned to the role of secretary for Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Jacob Mudenda, previously the treasurer general and Speaker of the National Assembly, stepped into the secretary general role. Patrick Chinamasa, formerly the secretary for legal affairs, assumed the position of treasurer general, while Ziyambi, also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, took over as secretary for legal affairs after serving as secretary for ICT.

Since its formation in 1963 as Zanu (now Zanu PF), the party has seen only a handful of leaders in the pivotal secretary general role.

Robert Mugabe was the first, holding the position for 14 years until 1977, when he was elected party president at the Chimoio congress in exile in Mozambique. Edgar Tekere succeeded Mugabe as secretary general at the same congress, serving until August 8, 1981, when Mugabe dismissed him and abolished the post.

Mugabe then merged the secretary general’s duties into his new role as president and first secretary of the party.

To manage the administrative responsibilities of the defunct secretary general position, Zanu PF created the role of secretary for administration.

This arrangement persisted until the party’s 2022 congress, which introduced a raft of constitutional amendments that included restoring the secretary general post.

Obert Mpofu was appointed to this revived role, becoming the third secretary general in the party’s history, a position he held for three years until yesterday’s reshuffle.

The reshuffle not only underscores the rarity of changes to the secretary general position but also highlights Zanu PF’s evolving internal dynamics and strategic realignment, with ramifications that are certain to impact Zimbabwe’s political landscape.