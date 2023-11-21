The court case in which the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is seeking an interdict to stop political impostor Sengezo Tshabangu from posturing as the party interim Secretary-General and illegally recalling its elected representatives, including MPs senators and councillors, has been postponed to 2:30pm later today.

Tshabangu is believed to be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s sympathiser and is allegedly acting to ultimately help him again a two-thirds majority in parliament to change the constitution.

His legal team failed to file their opposing affidavits within the court’s timelines.

Instead of filing on Thursday last week, they submitted their documents on Friday after the deadline.

Meanwhile, Tshabangu has filed a new court application in a bid to stop duly nominated CCC candidates from running in the 9 December by-elections which him and his handlers caused.

Tshabangu, who has no serious political constituency or power base, knows well bona fide CCC candidates will win the elections and retain their seats.

Newshawks