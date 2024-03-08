Reason why Kasukuwere who is calculative was barred from 2023 Presidential election revealed

Disqualified Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s strategist Cde Never Maswerasei has disclosed the reason why their candidate was blocked from participating in the polls.

“The reason why Saviour was barred was because Mnangagwa and ZANU PF knew that he was the game changer that would split the vote in favour of Nelson Chamisa.

“After he was barred, we then encouraged our constituency via our various WhatsApp platforms to vote for Chamisa,” he says.

Posting on his X handle Windhoek Cables Network, Maswerasei who is based in Namibia said, Kasukuwere could have returned to Zimbabwe before the polls, but opted otherwise for some reasons.

“Criticism of our own candidate | Pasina zvekumboti chii kana kuti chii, we still believe our own candidate Kasukuwere should have stepped into Zimbabwe before announcing that he was running for presidency.

“We discussed this matter at the time but there were other considerations,” he said.

Cde Maswerasei added that Kasukuwere’s weakness cum strength is that he is too calculative.

“You see, one of Kasukuwere’s weaknesses is that he is too calculative, which however tends to be an advantage in most circumstances.

“We kept on privately mobilising our people to vote Chamisa till the morning of the election and majority gave feedback that they did as advised,” he said.

Zwnews