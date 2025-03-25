Prominent UK based Zimbabwean political analyst Brighton Mutebuka says the real deal in the country is not President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa being toppled, but what comes next after him.

He says nothing would ever beat the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s spectacular downfall.

“In modern & contemporary Zim history, nothing can ever top Robert Mugabe’s spectacular downfall. Bob was box office.

“While ED’s exit would still be & is fascinating, what matters is what comes after his demise,” he says.

His comments comes at the time there is a call from various quarters for his removal from office.

A section of the war veterans are up in arms against President Mnangagwa saying he has failed, and therefore should be removed from power.

They are planning to demonstrate on 31 March in order to force him to surrender and resign.

However, some including Mutebuka fear the instance in which Mnangagwa is replaced by someone who is even worse.

As is the current case, some people are now saying the late former President Mugabe was better, others going as far as saying Ian Smith was better than the two.

