The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says with effect from 1 November 2023, foreign currency retentions on exports shall be standardised at the level of 75% across all sectors of the economy and all special dispensations granted to some sectors of the economy shall be removed.

The net effect of this measure is to increase foreign exchange resources available to the Bank and Government.

This would allow the country to meet foreign exchange requirements for the settlement of national and international obligations.

Zwnews