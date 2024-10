Image InfoZimZw

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has taken measures such as taking part in foreign currency exchange in order to consolidate Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) stability.

In a press statement, RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu said this had to be done so as to bridge the mismatch between supply and demand for foreign currency.

He added that the central bank will continue with its tight monetary policy stance and ensure that the reserve money if fully backed at all times.

Zwnews