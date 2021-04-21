The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) will with effect from today start selling forex to registered bureaux de change for on selling to Small to Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals.

The bank says the move was born after the realisation of the need to improve access to forex for SMEs and individuals.

RBZ says these bureaux de change must comply with the agreed terms and conditions of the engagement which include supporting small transactions up to a maximum value of US$500 per transaction.

-Zwnews

Read full statement below;