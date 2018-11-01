RBZ Latest: ED Mnangagwa Government issues statement on John Mangudya’s job

LATEST: Mnangagwa wanted Mangudya out of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe…Makes u-turn

HARARE: The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting has cleared air on the rumours that RBZ Governor Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya has been fired from his job.

“We have had a lot media enquiries about change of leadership at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Government wishes to inform the public that there has not been any change in the Governor’s Office,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement comes hours after Zwnews ran a related story following reports from agencies and sources who quoted Alternate Executive Director at World Bank Group representing Africa, Anne Kabagambe as saying “the incoming Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor is Andrew Bvumbe” and he has since left his position as Executive Director at World Bank.

Anne Kabagambe had posted on her twitter handle @akabagambe bidding farewell to Bvumbe saying, “Farewell ceremony for the outgoing Executive Director, Andrew Bvumbe at WorldBank. Working to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.”

BUT Mangudya appears to have survived the chop in the last minute after George Charamba who is the Deputy Chief Secretary said President Mnangagwa is about to renew Mangudya’s contract for a second tenure.

A credible government source had indicated to ZwNews that Mangudya was about to be sacked but the powers that be developed cold feet and “decided not to go ahead fearing that things could get really messy and and out of control.”

Mundudya recently appeared a dead man walking after it was revealed that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has been captured by Forex Trading Mafia and Criminal Cartels who run and control Zimbabwe’s lucrative fuel and petroleum business.

Dr Mangudya took over as central bank governor from Dr Gideon Gono on May 1 2014, becoming the country’s sixth central bank governor.

More to follow…