PRESS STATEMENT ON THE USE OF BANK NOTES AND COINS

The Bank would like to advise the public that the notes and coins issued by the Bank and currently in circulation are still legal tender.

For the avoidance of doubt, the notes and coins which are legal tender are bond coins, bond notes in $2 and $5 and banknotes in denominations of $2, $5, $10 and $20.

The Bank would also like to urge members of the public who wish to exchange coins and old notes for new ones to do so through their banks which are mandated to serve their customers

John P Mangudya RBZ Governor

19 June 2020