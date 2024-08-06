The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.

The gold-backed digital tokens, named Zimbabwe Gold or ZiG at the time, became an approved means of payment for domestic transactions in October last year, with any transactions going through ZimSwitch and the RTGS system in the same way as Zimbabwe dollars and US dollars were being moved between bank accounts, with swipe machines being made available.

The tokens have been available as an investment or store of value for months, but after the approval if both a buyer and seller have ZiG bank accounts and agree to use the token for payment, they can buy and sell something through those accounts.

