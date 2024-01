The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe RBZ has released a foreign currency auction system update for December 2023.

In a statement RBZ governor John Manguya said the sum of nearly US$4 million was allotted to 228 beneficiaries for the period under review.

He said the total foreign exchange payments for December were US$685 413 107.

Meanwhile, also attached down is the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.

Zwnews