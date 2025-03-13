The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued a press statement addressing confusion over exchange rate determination for pricing goods and services following the February 2025 Monetary Policy Statement.

It emphasizes that the country operates under a Floating Exchange Rate system, where rates are determined in the interbank market through authorized banks using the Willing-Buyer Willing-Seller (WBWS) arrangement.

The statement clarifies that only the market-determined interbank exchange rate should guide pricing in the economy, and no other entity outside this market should set exchange rates.

Additionally, the 5 percent trading margin previously communicated applies only to the initial introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.