The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has confirmed the availability of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) cash to meet current and future demand.

As of 12 June 2025, the central bank said ZiG deposits reached ZiG16 billion, with over ZiG207 million in physical cash held by banks.

RBZ is working with banks to widen access through ATMs and halls.

The central bank remains committed to maintaining currency and price stability.