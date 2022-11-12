Zimbabwe’s cricket talisman Sikandar Raza has been shortlisted for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament award.

The 36-year-old all-rounder was nominated along with some of the top performers at the tournament that includes Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kolhli (both India), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (both Pakistan), Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga and the England trio of Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran.

The list consisting of nine members was announced by ICC on Friday.

Apparently fans have been roped in to participate in the process as they can vote for the winner on: www.icc-cricket.com/awards/player-of-the-tournament.

The outcome of the polls will be announced after the final game, between England and Pakistan, on Sunday.

Raza, Zimbabwe’s top cricket envoy continued with his terrific form in the shortest format in 2022 during the tournament.

He scored 219 runs in eight matches, with one half-century to his credit.

Raza also proved to be the game-changer in the historic win against Pakistan in Perth, with numbers of 3/25.

All in all, Raza clocked up 10 wickets in the tournament.